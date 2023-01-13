The President of the Generalitat, Ximo Puig, and the Third Vice President and Minister for the Ecological Transition, Teresa Ribera, in March of last year in Castellón. Domenech Castelló (EFE)

The president of the Generalitat, Ximo Puig, and the minister and third vice-president for the Ecological Transition, Teresa Ribera, sharpen their discrepancies in public around the Tajo-Segura transfer, after the demonstration last Wednesday by Valencian and Murcian irrigators and politicians and Andalusians against the Government’s decision to establish an ecological flow that would mean a notable reduction in the transfer of water to the southeast of the peninsula. Both socialist politicians reaffirm their positions, a week before the Council of State issues its mandatory (but not binding) report on the decree law of the ministry that must be approved by the Government.

The decree includes the document agreed upon by the National Water Council, held on November 29, which was the subject of discussion. Ximo Puig defended this Thursday that the central government changed the agreement reached at that meeting regarding the Tagus Plan, a fact that he described as “indisputable”. He explained that the Ecological Transition agreed on a document with which the Generalitat was “clearly in agreement.” The proposal indicated that the flow would be updated in 2025 “depending on how the river is at that time.” The final plan of the ministry contemplates that the ecological flow of the river as it passes through Aranjuez (Madrid) rises from six to seven cubic meters per second from January 1, 2023, to eight from 2026 and rises to 8.65 in 2027.

“No one is more interested than us in ensuring that the Tagus River is in the best conditions. That is why the investment plan that the Ministry is going to do and that it is going to directly affect the upper part of the Tagus seems very good to us. That in 2025 it will be updated based on the state of the water is a matter of rationality that is quite difficult to discuss, ”he added.

However, he regretted that, subsequently, there has been a change in that document that the Government sent to the Council of State, a body to which the Generalitat and other autonomies have presented allegations, some of which affect, precisely, this unilateral change. The text sent to the State Council does not include the ninth additional provision agreed upon in the Water Council that contemplates this review mechanism according to the water masses. “You have your right to change, but we also have our right to disagree”, asserted the Valencian president, in statements to journalists in Orihuela (Alicante), one of the Alicante towns most affected by the cut in the Tajo-Segura transfer. The representative of the Generalitat did not vote against, but rather abstained in the vote due to the agreement to include this provision.

Finally, Puig called for a “meeting point” to find solutions and guarantee “water forever.” “We are right on our part, because the transferred water has generated wealth and we are aware of adding other sources, but in a comfortable way, from rationality and without trying to fight water,” he concluded.

The Minister of Agriculture, Isaura Navarro, assures that the Secretary of State for the Environment, Hugo Morán, recognized him in a meeting that he held with him last Wednesday, after the demonstration, that the agreed document had been modified. Sources present at the meeting suggest that the ministry bowed to pressure from the president of Castilla-La Mancha, Emiliano García-Page.

However, the third vice president and minister for the Ecological Transition, Teresa Ribera, said Thursday that the Royal Decree proposal for hydrological planning 2022-2027 that the Government sent to the Council of State for evaluation by the high advisory body is “the which was supported by the majority” by the National Water Council and recalled that both the autonomous communities and the sectors have had a period of three years to contribute their ideas.

The minister valued that Castilla-La Mancha did accept flows that “could not be” nor their quantitative, social and economic claim, but that they were necessary to be able to guarantee the receiving basins of the Tajo-Segura transfer a sufficient additional volume of water that it had to be applied progressively so that the investments planned to obtain more desalinated water, interconnection of desalination plants, more recycled water, more efficiency, “would bear fruit and there would be no type of tension and concern with irrigators.”

For this reason, he reiterated that the document that came out of the National Water Council was a text that included the consensus to set the increasing flow for four years, with monitoring of both the volume and the quality of the Tagus water. And he pointed out that the “last minute” proposal of some irrigation communities and autonomous communities was rejected by the vast majority, so this proposal was not included, so that the previous consensus was recovered.

Ribera assured that the criteria for setting the ecological flow of the Tagus River are “exactly the same” that have been used to set the rest of the river basin districts in Spain and that it is necessary to respect the legislation and rulings.