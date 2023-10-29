Ximena Hoyos She is an actress who began her career on television at a very young age., we saw her demonstrate her talent in ‘América kids’ and, recently, in the fourth season of ‘The Great Chef: Celebrities’. In both projects she was always accompanied and supported by her mother, Angie Pajares. Now, the mother of the fitness influencer will be part of an international beauty pageant and will represent Peru. In this note, we tell you more about it.

YOU CAN SEE: The radical transformation of Ximena Hoyos: her before and after for dedicating herself to bodybuilding

Who is Angie Pajares, mother of Ximena Hoyos?

Angie Pajares, mother of Ximena Hoyos, is a businesswoman who sells and offers a wide list of products related to healthy living and sports. In addition, on her social networks she uploads some interviews with some characters from the show and her topics are related to the world of beauty.

On his Instagram account he has more than 300,000 followers and, on TikTok, he has more than 230,000 fans, in which he also makes some videos with his daughter. Likewise, in 2022 she participated in the Señora Perú pageant, representing Lima, but could not win the contest.

Angie Pajares and Ximena Hoyos. Photo: Instagram/Angie Pajares

YOU CAN SEE: Ximena Hoyos: what happened to the former reality girl who won bodybuilding tournaments and what does she do?

When and where will the Lady Universe pageant be?

The beauty pageant Miss Lady Universe will be held from December 3 to 10, in the city of Panama. In this contest, Angie Pajares will represent Peru against more than 30 candidates from different parts of the world. Ximena Hoyos’ mother was excited about this event.

“For this type of competition you must prepare on the catwalk, physically and mentally to compete in the best way. Plus, with the help of beauty specialists, I feel ten years younger. I am focused on bringing the crown, it makes me very happy to compete, even more so if I represent Peru,” said the national beauty ambassador.