In her Instagram account, Ximena Hoyos recalled her steps through the América kids program. In 2012, she and Alejandro Roca Rey interviewed Camilo, who at that time was promoting his second album in Peru.

Hoyos is surprised in her stories on the platform, since that year the interpreter of “Millones” was 17 years old. At present, Camilo has international fame and presents several awards. The singer has a Latin Grammy and several Premios Lo Nuestro.

“It turns out that I interviewed @camilo and I did not remember,” reads Ximena Hoyos’ Instagram account.

Likewise, it is also seen that Ximena asks the singer if he had a girlfriend, and he instantly begins to laugh. Camilo responds: “You put me in trouble … but he’s in Colombia, I don’t think he’s seeing me,” says Evaluna Montaner’s current husband.

Ximena Hoyos said she contracted COVID-19

The influencer and businesswoman said that she had COVID-19 at the beginning of 2020. One of her followers asked her if she had the coronavirus, to which she replied: “Right, and I did have symptoms.”

Many of his fans thought it was on one of his trips to Mexico. “It was not recent, it was long before my travels, when all this was just beginning. You see, they didn’t even notice! Because the networks can deceive a lot of guys, “he concluded.