Ximena Hoyos She is a renowned actress who won the affection of the public for her participation in the youth program ‘América Kids’. After leaving television for a while, the current participant of ‘The great famous chef’ He returned to América TV to join the reality competition ‘This is war’. Some time later she surprised her fans by appearing on ‘Combate’ and becoming a reporter for said channel.

Although she had to distance herself from TV again after being diagnosed with a brain tumor, Latina surprised the followers of ‘The Great Chef: Celebrities’ by announcing that Ximena Hoyos was chosen as a new participant in the fourth season of this cooking reality show. She knows a little more about the young artist.

How old is Ximena Hoyos?

Ximena Hoyos Pajares was born on March 12, 1996. She started on television as a child, although after moving away from the spotlight for a while, she decided to enter the fitness world. Currently, the young actress is 27 years old.

Ximena Hoyos is the new member of the fourth season of ‘The Great Chef: Celebrities’. Photo: capture Instagram See also "The light you leave will shine forever"

How tall is Ximena Hoyos?

According to the former member of ‘América Kids’, her height is not so predominant, since she is short. Ximena Hoyos revealed that she currently measures around 1.57 meters.

“I’m small. I’m one meter and 57 centimeters tall. I’m not taller than that,” the participant of ‘The Great Chef: Celebrities’ revealed on her YouTube channel.

Ximena Hoyos and bodybuilding

The young actress left television to dedicate herself to training. That is why in 2019, she managed to take first place in the National Bodybuilding Championship; On that occasion, Ximena Hoyos competed in the fitness category.

Ximena Hoyos shared on social networks her participation in various bodybuilding competitions. Photo: composition La República/Gerson Cardozo

Ximena Hoyos responds to criticism about her body

After publishing a photo as a bodybuilding contestant, Ximena Hoyos was the victim of many negative comments regarding her body.

“I have read many comments that really make me sad, so much misinformation, saying things like “what happened to you”, “you ruined your body”, in short. I don’t pay attention to them, but I like them to learn and that’s what I’m here for, that’s why I share my preparation with you. That body is not forever, it is only for that day. As you see, I’m not like that anymore, personally I don’t like it either, but I love this sport and I accept it as it is,” he responded.