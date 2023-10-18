Difficult night. ‘The Great Chef: Celebrities’ lives its second night of elimination: Saskia Bernaola, Mónica Zevallos, ‘Flaco’ Granda, Renato Rossini Jr. and Ximena Hoyos faced each other to give their best in the kitchen. In this episode, the jury decided that the celebrities only prepare one dish: kam lú wantan. The five participants had to present two portions of the dish, plus eight wontons stuffed with pork. After an intense debate, Nelly, Javier and Giacomo decided that Ximena Hoyos should leave the competition.

The first saved were ‘Flaco’ Granda, Saskia Bernaola and Mónica Zevallos. In the face of tension, The last call was Ximena Hoyos. After learning the result, she and Renato Rossini Jr. hugged each other and she was grateful for the opportunity to have belonged to the reality show.