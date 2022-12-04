“The Queen of the South” has brought back Kate del Castillo In the role of Teresa Mendoza. On this occasion, the protagonist has left her native Mexico and has found herself involved in an international mission that will soon place her in Peru. But this is not the only link that women have with our country, since there is a compatriot who is part of the team that has made this new adventure possible: Ximena Canturias, the Peruvian producer who just won an Emmy award.

Cantuarias has recently been honored with an International Emmy for best non-English language prime time program. This is due to her performance in the TV series “Buscando a Frida”, whose police drama story is a remake of the Chilean soap opera “Where is Elisa?”.

Ximena Cantuarias with Humberto Zurita on the set of “La reina del sur 3”. Photo: Instagram/Ximena Cantuarias

Who is Ximena Cantuarias?

Ximena Cantuarias Salaverry She was able to follow the ‘family tradition’ and be a lawwoman, but she chose to break the mold and dedicate herself to what she was passionate about. Thus, she studied Communication Sciences at the Women’s University of the Sacred Heart.

By the mid-90s, he was already beginning to leave his first marks on Peruvian TV, a time when he was able to work with Gisela Valcárcel and Laura Bozzo (with whom he has formed a close friendship, almost mother-daughter relationship).

And not because it is a work of lights and stars, it is less arduous than others. “Whoever thinks this is glamorous, look for something else,” he said in a special report prepared by Canal N.

Now, Cantuarias is a key figure behind successful shows for Telemundo. His credits include “The Baron”, “Play with Fire”, “Where is Elisa?” and, more recently, “La reina del sur 3 ″, with which he had the objective of bringing the plot to Peru and he succeeded.

“My search was a bit like that. To return to my country and show what my country is, not only visually and the spectacular places we have, but also the technical team.(…) We had a lot of production personnel from Peru working with us in Cusco and Lima who were amazed “said the executive.