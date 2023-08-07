EL PAÍS offers the América Futura section open for its daily and global informative contribution on sustainable development. If you want to support our journalism, subscribe here.

The Amazon will be back in fashion this week. Between August 8 and 9, the eight presidents of the countries that have a presence in the Amazon basin (Brazil, Bolivia, Colombia, Ecuador, Guyana, Peru, Suriname and Venezuela) will meet in Belém do Pará (Brazil). From there they will remember that it is a cross-border region, one that must be governed by all. This ecosystem, a jewel distributed among several, is not only key to the subsistence of Latin America, but of the world. If the Amazon collapses, or reaches its point of no return, as it is also called, it will stop regulating the climate as minutely as it does today, pushing us into uncharted territory. And with the current rate of deforestation –by 2020 deforestation was 17% in the entire Pan-Amazon region-, we might not be that far from reaching that point.

But how do you know if what will be discussed during the Summit of Amazonian Presidents will be successful? In an interview with América Futura, WWF Colombia’s director of Government Relations and International Affairs explains how to navigate the information that will come out during these two days. It will be a fruitful meeting, she says, if there is at least “a renewed political message that recognizes the duty to stop the Amazon tipping point as a regional and global priority.”

Ask. Why will this Summit be important?

Answer. Because we are at a critical point for the region and it is an opportunity for the presidents of the Amazon countries, together with those of some cooperating countries, to reaffirm their commitment to strengthen various elements. Among them, regional cooperation, increasing ambition to face challenges and how to allocate financial flows where developed countries actually comply with their climate commitments. As is known, prior to this Summit, a meeting was held in Leticia (Colombia) where President Gustavo Petro summoned President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, of Brazil, and other key issues such as strengthening cooperation were also made visible there. on issues of cross-border environmental crimes, aspects associated with conservation and restoration, the role that developing a new economic model for the Amazon can play and also the right to recognition of indigenous peoples and the role they play in forest conservation . But not only indigenous peoples, but also local communities, such as peasants.

An illegal lane used by miners in the Brazilian Amazon jungle. Bruno Kelly (REUTERS)

Q. And how can we measure the Summit? What signs would we have to take into account at the end of the event to know if it was successful?

R. Coming from what happened at the pre-summit, there the presidents of Colombia and Brazil highlighted the intention of consolidating a strategic plan and a joint vision for the Amazon that takes indigenous peoples into account, as well as having a fund and transparent financial mechanisms with in order for developed countries to meet their climate finance commitments. That would be a part. But from WWF we also expect a renewed political message, including recognizing that the Amazon tipping point must be stopped as a regional and global priority. The Scientific Panel for the Amazon has warned us that we may reach this irreversible tipping point if we lose more than 20% of Amazon forests along with their biodiversity. What does this mean? That the region would lose the vital role it plays as a regulator of the global climate and that would not only bring problems for the ecosystems, but also for the populations settled in the Amazon, and throughout Latin America. At that time we are very close to that point, since approximately 17% of the Amazon forests have been converted to other uses.

Q. And should we expect something regarding the Amazon Cooperation Treaty Organization (OTCA)?

R. Yes. This is a regional treaty where it is recognized that efforts to address the Amazon have to be carried out jointly by several countries, in which it is understood that it is a transboundary Amazon or a regional Amazon. So we expect a strengthened ACTO, where the construction of an action plan towards 2030 is agreed upon, with dates, in which governments commit to stopping deforestation and illegal gold mining, as well as conserving 80% from the Amazon.

Q. The lack of regulation of the carbon market has been problematic in various Amazon scenarios. Will it take place on the agenda of this Summit?

R. During the pre-summit and in the dialogue with civil society, with communities, with actors, we saw that the issue was made visible at all the tables. And it is a matter of concern. We as an organization recognize that carbon markets can be a very important strategy for reducing greenhouse gas emissions, but that they are also a strategy for ensuring the flow of climate finance. However, what is happening in the Amazon region? We have documented it and it is that in recent years there has been a boom of projects associated with carbon markets and this implies that there is a need for regulation on the subject, that there are clear policies and that there are also social and environmental safeguards for the communities in the territories, because they are the actors that are going to see more affected by this issue. But currently, negotiations have been made under conditions that are not fair in terms of distribution of benefits, deals that are inappropriate with the communities and that are often only for the benefit of the project developers. For this reason, it is important that the political declaration that comes out of the Summit include the issue of advancing in the regulation of carbon markets.

Q. In that same city, Belém do Pará, a few months ago more than 300 people met to talk about the bioeconomy in the Amazon and give some recommendations to the governments. What do you expect to happen on this topic during these two days?

R. It is known that it is necessary to generate a new development model for the economy of the Amazon, because there is no single model. And that is why the bioeconomy is so important, because it really is a way of linking goods and services associated with nature, as well as the protection of traditional knowledge held by indigenous and local communities. It is to change that development paradigm that we have in the Amazon, which has been closely linked to intensive livestock farming and soybeans, as is the case in Brazil or Bolivia. Of that event that you speak of, that he carried out World Resources Institutevery good recommendations were collected that, for example, have already been presented to the Minister of the Environment of Colombia [Susana Muhamad]. Some of the recommendations that we hope will be taken into account at this Summit include diverting public funding away from harmful subsidies towards economically rational and environmentally sustainable incentives, transparency and traceability in the value chains of deforestation-free products, a Pan Amazon financing platform for a bioeconomy with full development for indigenous peoples, Afro-descendants and traditional communities, a regional fund to support science, technology and innovation and transform Amazonian cities into bioeconomy centers.

Ximena Barrera in her office. Camila Acosta Alzate

Q. A critical point that Petro has raised is the non-exploration and exploitation of oil or fossil fuels in the Amazon. Do you think it is a point that will survive the Summit?

R. He has been super vocal on the subject. But despite the fact that Petro announced it, we have not seen it happen with other countries. For example, President Lula has not spoken about the issue of fossil fuels, while it is an issue that civil society and indigenous communities have raised. There is a report recently released by an NGO called stand.earth, together with the Coordinator of Indigenous Organizations of the Amazon Basin (COICA), in which it is shown that 20,000 million dollars have been delivered to explore and exploit reserves in Peru, Colombia, Brazil and Ecuador in the last 15 years. So we do hope, once again, that it is an issue that is part of the agenda and that, hopefully, Brazil, as part of the G20, will also lead.