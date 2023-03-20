If the government of Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva allows the invasion of productive lands, rural landowners will resist. That’s what the former president of the National Institute of Colonization and Agrarian Reform (Incra) Xico Graziano, 70 years old, says. He claims that farmers are organizing themselves in various corners of the country to face what they consider a threat promoted by the Movimento dos Sem Terra (MST). “The democratic rule of law applies to both the left and the right,” said Graziano, who headed Incra during the Fernando Henrique Cardoso (PSDB) government.

About 20 days ago, the country saw the MST invade three Suzano farms. How to create consensus instead of conflict on the agrarian question?

What is the drama of agriculture today in Brazil? It is that of technological exclusion. All Embrapa studies show that a large number of farmers are unable to participate in a virtuous production model. How to insert these people in the technological world? It is necessary to break the culture that expects everything from the king. How to include those who are in the northeastern semi-arid region? Creating income in the conditions there is difficult. What everyone should think is that change must start at school. The deficiency of our agriculture begins at the school bench. A great educational program would make a difference: it would bring thousands of small producers to modernity. It is necessary to invest in knowledge. That’s not what the MST does. But we are not talking about the fundamentals.

And what is the fundamentals?

The key is Conab (Companhia Nacional de Abastecimento). It’s the key to the vault. This already worked in Lula’s previous government. Through it, you buy rice from the “MSTs”, carry out projects that are said to be agroecological, which the government finances, spends millions. This is the power structure that has been established. Incra has a problem: in the states, the state machines are in charge. At Incra do Pará, (senator) Jader Barbalho (MDB) is in charge. Incra can do things, but not much. Now, Conab is a state company and transfers the money to the MST scheme. Organic rice only did well because of Conab. There is a machine that feeds on public resources and involves hundreds and thousands of agronomists and cooperatives. It is similar to the “onguism” of the environmental area.

This involves thousands of people and therefore votes. How to avoid it?

This is the Brazilian drama. There is no way to. They are electoral corrals. It worked to the right and it works to the left, on the outskirts, etc. What are the Tattos (family of PT politicians) in the south zone? Isn’t it the same thing that Milton (Leite, councilor of União Brasil) does? Have you seen construction kit? It is given by Milton Leite, by Arselino (Tatto, PT councilor). These people make people invade.

Mr. Do you believe that if the Lula government tolerates land invasions, it will increase polarization in the country?

If he is tolerant of land invasions, yes. It will increase, and the information I have from groups is that farmers in various corners of the country are organized to face land invasions. I’m very worried about this.

How are people organizing?

They are good people, they are not militiamen. Everyone will get their truck and go there in front of the guys: “Get out of here”.

With violence?

It doesn’t have to be with violence, but with the imposition that this is up to the property owners, who will react. Where this happened, the police went along (with the owner).

Is it a dangerous situation?

Dangerous and worrying. If they do that on my property, I’ll go there too. It is the defense of property. Either the democratic state defends the property or the owner will have to. It’s simple. This means a regression of civilization. State power is just for that. So, Lula is not going to do this? But the action taken by Lula and his Minister of Justice (Flávio Dino) is a political action. Those who tolerate more or less are the commanders of the police forces in the States, they are the governors. The governor of Bahia does not think like the governor of Mato Grosso do Sul.

Can tolerance with invasions affect agribusiness?

Frankly, depending on the gravity of what happens, if it drives away investment, it will affect it. I don’t foresee it.

Last week, minister Paulo Teixeira said that the government should accept the payment of debts with the treasury with land. Do you think it might work?

I have no idea why he said that. It never came up at a tabletop conversation about agrarian policy. Where he got it from I don’t know.

Mr. Do you support the opposition’s action to carry out the MST’s CPI?

Why is this CPI coming out? It is a political brake on land invasions.

Would a CPI be the right instrument for this?

I don’t know. Right would be Justice. You go to court, which gives repossession and the police go there and grant repossession. It happened in Americana. The Justice gave the repossession and (governor) Tarcísio (de Freitas) sent the police and it was done. At this moment, either we bet on the democratic rule of law, and it goes for the left and the right, or we are screwed. Bolsonaro’s guys invade there and shit on the bust of I don’t know who and the guys from here invade Suzano’s land. The fundamental principle is that of the democratic rule of law. It is inconceivable for a civilized country to live with this.

Fernando Henrique Cardoso related to the MST and agribusiness. What is the difference between the time of the FHC government and the way of dealing with the agrarian question in the Lula government?

It’s simple. Lula gave the key to agrarian reform to the MST. I was president of Incra. What’s the context? You had a land ownership system installed in Brazil that was changing. The technological modernization of agriculture, the capitalist transformation of agriculture were happening in the 1960s and 1970s, with Embrapa and agricultural credit. Brazil imported 30% to 40% of what it ate. There was a lot of abandoned, vacant and unproductive land. There is a transition period, in which the MST becomes more aggressive in demanding agrarian reform. The country had been redemocratized. Fernando Henrique was the president. It made some sense not to invade land. Then there was political divergence, divergence with Fernando Henrique. His great taste was to install democracy, more than the Real Plan.

And in the Lula government?

When he passed to the Lula government, the unproductive lands started to come into production. Agriculture in Brazil has been growing. Now there is no more unproductive land in Brazil. The MST began to assume that its fight was not only for agrarian reform, but to change the capitalist agrarian regime to the cooperative peasant one. And they began to go after areas where there was doubt of ownership. Today, the process of capitalist modernization in the countryside is completed. The window for agrarian reform is over.

Is there no room for agrarian reform, not even as a social program?

This was already clear at the beginning of the century, when Lula was elected. She has to change her focus. One has to think about a credit program for small agriculture and deal with the territories of family agriculture. What I said and say is that it can be a social program, but at what cost? The average cost is US$ 100,000 for a plot of land for one family. Do you want to do social policy at that cost? Do the math. You give them a piece of land, you condemn them to suffering, so 70% to 80% sell the land in two years. How to make social policy like this? The situation is tragic.

Mr. Are you saying that agrarian reform is not a 21st century agenda?

For sure. Agrarian reform is not an agenda for the 21st century. It no longer has a productive meaning, much less is it a social policy. I take half of that money and invest it in education in the countryside. The way to promote the poor in the countryside is to bring education. There has never been an education program in the countryside. On the contrary, rural schools were closing. Rural economy research shows that, if before land was the main factor of production, today it is technology.

The information is from the newspaper The State of S. Paulo.