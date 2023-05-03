Nippon Ichi Software shared the extended version debut trailer online for Xicatrixthe role-playing game defined “superpowers x academy RPG” by the publisher. In the video we can see the characters of the game, i Doppel (the monsters we will face) and some excerpts of gameplay. In the trailers planned for the near future, various aspects of the gameplay and contents of the game will be explored.

Xicatrix will be available from next June 29th in Japan, on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch. The Western release has not yet been announced.

Xicatrice – Extended Trailer

Source: Nippon Ichi Software Street Gematsu