Nippon Ichi Software has released a new gameplay for Xicatrixcoming next June 29th in Japan. The video, which you will find at the end of the article, allows us to see all the most important elements of the game system narrated by Tomohito Takatsuka. From classroom lessons, thanks to which we will be able to improve the performance and skills of the protagonists, up to very special fights.

I remind you that Xicatrix will be available on Playstation 5, Playstation 4 And Nintendo Switch. At the moment there is still no information regarding a possible western release. Good vision!

Source: Nippon Ichi Software Street Gematsu