After the mysterious previews released yesterday, Nippon Ichi Software officially announced its new title: Xicatrix. The game will be available in Japan starting from next June 29 on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switchthere is currently no information regarding a possible Western release.

Categorized as “superpowers x academy RPG”, within this new title we will play the role of a teacher without any driving power of a special unit of students with paranormal powers which deals with high-risk missions during emergency situations. The development of the characters will be extremely flexible as the player will be able to teach them many different skillsthus giving the possibility to have a strategic approach to the composition of the team since it will be possible change your equipped skills before heading out for a battle.

The player will be able to manage the lessons of each week, and based on the chosen subjects the class of students will improve their statistics and learn new skills. These improvements will go to affect students’ lives outside of combat as wellpreparing them for example to pass important exams.

In fact, our role as a teacher will also be essential to ensure that students do not get overwhelmed by emotions, because this could lead to dramatic results. Even when we get a Bad Ending, however, all is not lost, since we will get bonuses to be used in the next game so as not to repeat the mistakes of the past.

Here are the first details on the students who will make up our class.

Xicatrice – Characters Tom Asahi voice actress:Saho Shirasu First year student who belongs to the RAUT 302 unit. Extremely serious, her academic and sports results are among the best in the entire institution and she is a devoted collaborator of the protagonist. Her superpowers were awakened on her sixth birthday, in an accident in which she lost her parents. Haruki Suzuhira First year student who belongs to the RAUT 302 unit. Extremely energetic, he always has a smile on his face. He tends to get carried away too easily, but this causes him to often fail when he is under pressure. He gets excited every time he thinks of all that he could do with his superpowers of him. Shiduru Nagamiya First year student who belongs to the RAUT 302 unit. Beautiful girl recognizable thanks to her very long black hair. As a child she could not perform athletics due to some heart problems. She thought that awakening her superpowers would guarantee her a normal life despite her health problems, however… Wakaba Shinomori voice actress: Hina Natsume First year student who belongs to the RAUT 302 unit. Athletic and direct girl, she always says what she thinks. Until middle school she was preparing for a future in high school, but after the awakening of her superpowers she had to shelve her dream. Yuichi Kamishiro First year student who belongs to unit RAUT 302. Always keeps others at a distance. Many students admire him for his fighting skills thanks to the use of his superpowers. He’s sworn vengeance against a certain enemy, and that’s all he cares about right now. Kei Namisaki voice actress: Kanako Nomura First year student who belongs to unit RAUT 302. Although she is almost always calm and mature, she is occasionally a real meddler. She had a bad experience that caused her to harm other people with her superpowers, but after joining the RAUTs she finally gets the opportunity to use them for a good cause. Ichika Otoha voice actress: Emiri Suyama First year student who belongs to RAUT 302 unit. She has a kind personality, she always speaks in a very soft tone. She has been bullied in the past, which is why she keeps a little distance from her mates and the protagonist.

Source: Nippon Ichi Software Street Gematsu