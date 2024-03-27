The emblematic soap opera 'Xica da Silva' It marked a before and after in the history of Brazilian television. 25 years after its premiere, its protagonist, Taís Araujo, continues to be a relevant figure in the world of entertainment. Recently, the actress surprised her followers by recreating her character, and she showed that her beauty and talent are still intact.

Tais Araujo, who played the slave who later became a powerful woman in Brazilian colonial society, has had a successful career ever since. Her role in 'Xica da Silva' Not only did it catapult her to fame, but it also made her a symbol of struggle and empowerment for many women.

How does actress Taís Araujo from 'Xica da Silva' currently look?

At still 44 years old, Tais Araujo maintains a youthful and radiant appearance. The actress, who recently shared videos in which she dresses like Xica da Silva, has shown that time seems not to have passed by her. Her commitment to her personal care and her healthy lifestyle have been key to maintaining her beauty. Additionally, she continues to be active on television and on social media, where she shares aspects of her personal and professional life.

What was your first Taís Araujo appearance like?

The first appearance of Tais Araujo On television it was precisely in 'Xica da Silva', whose performance earned him recognition from the public and critics.. Since then, she has participated in various productions, in which she established herself as one of the most versatile and talented actresses in Brazil.

What does Taís Araujo do?

Apart from her successful career as an actress, Taís Araujo has been involved in social and cultural projects. She is an advocate for women's rights and racial equality, and she uses her platform to raise awareness about these issues. In addition, she has been a television presenter and has participated in advertising campaigns.

How did you decide to recreate 'Xica Da Silva' again?

Tais Araujo decided to recreate Xica da Silva to commemorate the 25th anniversary of the telenovela's premiere. Through a series of videos on social networks, the actress showed the process of her transformation into her iconic character, from the makeup and wig to the period costumes. This initiative was received with enthusiasm by her followers, who expressed their admiration for the actress and their desire to see a remake of the soap opera.