There have been many innovations in the design of smartphones and companies like pop-up camera and punch-hole are trying to give users the experience of full screen display. However, the next major change will make the selfie camera disappear completely and it will work from under the camera display. This may sound strange but many companies are final testing in-display camera technology. By sharing video from Xiaomi, a hidden camera technology has been shown below the display.

Chinese brand ZTE is going to bring the world’s first under-display camera smartphone Axon 20 5G very soon. Xiaomi has also brought the technology related to this innovation and the company has shared the video of the technology with third-generation under-display camera on social media. The company has not only shown the working prototype of these display cameras, but has also said that the new technology is giving better results than the traditional camera.

The company developed the first generation under-screen camera technology in June 2019. The video of the first prototype was also shared, but it was later revealed that the pixel density of the camera portion of the display was quite low and as such it could not be considered a perfect solution. The video of second generation under-display camera technology was shared by Xiaomi CEO Lei Jun in October 2019, and now third generation tech has been seen with great improvement.

This is how new technology will work

In the post, Xiaomi has described how his under-display camera technology will work. Xiaomi said that earlier one out of every four pixels was reserved for the display for this technology, which affected the pixel density of the display. By keeping three out of four parts transparent, the company could access more light selfie cameras. Now the company is reserving a small part of every pixel for display and the rest is transparent, which makes the camera work well with better pixel density.

Expected to launch next year

Xiaomi may launch the phone with this tech in early 2021. The company has also improved the driving circuit of the OLED panel for the new tech, so that the light on the camera can be transmitted across the display. Apart from this, Xiaomi has developed the latest solution, which is ‘almost perfect’, with the help of its developed camera algorithm. The new prototype looks like a modified Mi 10 Ultra, with no punch-hole for the selfie camera and the camera works from inside the display.