The Chinese cell phone company Xiaomi develops a new type of camera below the screen for your devices. Unlike models with a retractable mechanism, the company aims to highlight with a rotary mechanism that allows you to use the same sensor as a rear and front camera.

The system, which Xiaomi filed as a patent (CN 305868884 S) last week at the World Intellectual Property Office (WIPO) and which is collected by Let’s Go Digital, uses a rotating lens located on the back of the phone, as part of a multiple rear camera.

Thanks to an internal magnetic or motorized mechanism -with preference for the first system-, Xiaomi’s rotating lens can stop focus to the rear and turn around 360 degrees to go to the front when the user needs to take photos.

As with current camera mechanisms under a screen, Xiaomi’s internal rotating lens is able to focus through the panel, turning off the part of the screen that is on the sensor so as not to interfere with the image.

The patent does not make clear the size of this rotating chamber or how time could affect its durability in a continuous rubbing of pockets.

Likewise, Xiaomi’s patent contemplates the use of a laser system allowing scenes to be automatically focused, even in low-light conditions.

This Xiaomi technology can be used in screens made with different types of materials, among which the document cites OLED and LCD, the most common in today’s industry, and CRT, or cathode ray tube.

Several mobile phone manufacturers, including the Chinese ZTE, have already launched the first cell phones with front camera below the display panel, like ZTE Axon 20 5G launched in late 2020, and this same brand introduced its second model selfie camera under the screen.

Redmi Note 10 enlarged its family

Xiaomi was positioned as the third brand of smartphones globally in the first quarter of 2021, according to data from Canalys, which shows a 62 percent growth in shipments over the previous year. In said quarter, he carried out 49 million shipments, a “record” for the Chinese company.

Redmi is also a prominent brand within the Xiaomi ecosystem. Four models of Redmi and Redmi Note are in the Top15 of the main ‘smartphones’ of 2020 and the Redmi Note 9 series has sold more than 37 million devices worldwide, as the company has pointed out to the Spanish press.

Within this framework, Xiaomi completed the Redmi Note 10 cell phone family with the arrival of the Redmi Note 10S and Note 10 5G, two “key” devices in its strategy to reinforce the mid-range, and which represent a qualitative leap, both in materials and finishes, with respect to the predecessor family.

Redmi Note 10S offers a quadruple main camera led by a 64 megapixel sensor, with different capture modes focused on social networks, such as freeze time or dual video, which allow users to differentiate their content for these platforms without having great knowledge in photography or video.

Redmi Note 10 5G, the new from Xiaomi.

It integrates the MediaTek Helio G95 processor, precisely from a manufacturer that is growing in Spain, thanks to the good performance and energy consumption management made by the latest generations of their mobile chips.

While, Redmi Note 5G is characterized by offering support for 5G connectivity thanks to the MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor and has slots to use two 5G SIM cards simultaneously. Its 5,000mAh battery offers autonomy to last all day even with periods of intense use and supports 18W fast charging.

In the case of this device, the main camera features a three-lens configuration, led by a 48-megapixel sensor, while the 6.5-inch screen offers a 90Hz refresh rate and Full HD + resolution.

