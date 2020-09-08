(Photo: LetsGoDigital)

Smartphone companies are adopting new ways to make their devices special and different from others. In this episode, Xiaomi is now preparing to bring a smartphone with two pop-up cameras. The pop-camera given in this phone of Xiaomi is in the ‘V’ shape. According to the report of Let’s Go Digital, these pop-up cameras will work for one rear and one front photography.Xiaomi has filed a patent for the design of this phone. The concept image of the phone can be seen in the patent. In this, the phone shows a flat screen and very thin bezel. There is no camera sensor on the front and back panels of the phone. To keep the front and back panels of the phone clean and give the smartphone a new design, the company has adopted a dual pop-up camera style.

Strange problem in WhatsApp, app crashing as soon as message is received

Four cameras are given in the phone

This phone of Xiaomi pops out on an angle. We have seen a similar design in Oppo’s Shark Fin Camera before. Sensors are installed on both sides of the phone’s pop-up mechanism. In this case, four cameras are available in the phone. The LED flash is placed right above the pop-camera mechanism in the backside of the phone. The phone has a stereo speaker and USB-C port at the bottom.



Strange problem in WhatsApp, app crashing as soon as message is received

Currently no information about launch date

Xiaomi already has smartphones with pop-up selfie camera designs. These phones come with Mi as well as Redmi branding. However, no information has yet come out about how long the company will launch this newly designed pop-camera phone.