Xiaomi has launched its new smartphone in India. This is Xiaomi Mi 10i. This smartphone of Xiaomi has a 108-megapixel main camera. Xiaomi says that the world’s thinnest HM2 sensor has been given in this 108 megapixel camera. The initial price of the Xiaomi Mi 10i smartphone is Rs 20,999. The sale of this smartphone on Amazon (Amazon) will start from January 8. At the same time, Prime Members will be able to buy this smartphone of Xiaomi from January 7. The phone will also be available on mi.com from 8 January.



Smartphone price and offers

The starting price of Xiaomi Mi 10i is Rs 20,999. This price is of variants with 6 GB RAM and 64 GB storage. At the same time, the variant with 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage is priced at Rs 21,999. While the variant with 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage is priced at Rs 23,999. If you talk about offers, ICICI Bank cards and EMI will get an instant discount of Rs 2,000. At the same time, Reliance Jio benefits of 10 thousand rupees are being received.



Also read- Free calls and more than 200GB data, 56 day recharge plan

16 megapixel front camera for selfie

Xiaomi Mi 10i has a 6.67-inch screen, which is an intelligent 120HZ adaptive sync display. Protection of Corning Gorilla Glass 5 has been given in the front and back of this phone of Xiaomi. The phone has side-mounted fingerprint sensors. Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G processor has been given in Xiaomi Mi 10i. In addition to the 108-megapixel main camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide sensor has been given in the back of the phone. Apart from this, macro and depth sensors have been given in the back of the phone. A 16-megapixel camera has been provided at the front of the phone for selfie.

Also read- Nokia reduced the price of this cool smartphone, know the new price

The phone becomes fully charged in 58 minutes

The Xiaomi Mi 10i smartphone has a 4,820mAh battery. The phone’s battery supports 33W fast charging. Xiaomi claims that this phone gets 0 to 100 percent charge in just 58 minutes. Xiaomi India head Manu Kumar Jain has said that i in Mi 10i means India, because this smartphone is made in India only. This phone of Xiaomi has 3.5mm jack support with dual stereo speakers. Xiaomi Mi 10i (Xiaomi Mi 10i) smartphone comes in Midnight Black, Pacific Sunrise and Atlantic Blue Color.