Xiaomi has finally launched its Mi 10 T series smartphones in India. Mi 10T and Mi 10T Pro smartphones have been brought under the series, which are the company’s flagship devices. These smartphones were launched in Europe last month. The M10T Pro is the most powerful device in both, with a 108-megapixel primary camera. Both these smartphones support 5G and they have many features in common.The Xiaomi Mi 10T smartphone comes in two variants. The phone’s 8GB + 128GB variant costs Rs 35,999 and the 8GB + 256GB variant costs Rs 37,999. This smartphone comes in cosmic black and lunar silver color.

Great opportunity to buy iPhone, iPhone 11 became cheaper by more than 13 thousand

At the same time, the M10T Pro phone has been brought in only one variant (8GB + 256GB), which costs Rs 39,999. This smartphone comes in Aror Blue, Cosmic Black and Lunar Silver. Both smartphones can be pre-ordered from Flipkart and mi.com. Talking about the offer, a cashback of Rs 3000 is also being given on these smartphones.

Specifications of both phones

As we have already mentioned, the Mi 10T and Mi 10T Pro have many similarities. Both phones get a 6.67-inch Full HD + display with a 144Hz refresh rate, for which Gorilla Glass 5 is available for protection. These include Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor, 20MP selfie camera and 5,000mAh battery, which supports 33W fast charging.

Launch Oppo Reno 4F smartphone with 6 cameras, know the price

The biggest difference between these two is the rear camera. The rear camera of the Mi 10T has a 64-megapixel primary sensor, a 13-megapixel ultra-wide lens and a 5-megapixel macro lens. At the same time, the Mi 10T Pro has a 108-megapixel primary sensor, a 13-megapixel ultra-wide lens and a 5-megapixel macro lens.