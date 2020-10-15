Xiaomi has launched two Mi 10T series smartphones i 10T and Mi 10T Pro in India. The new flagship smartphones come with 5G, Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC, 108-megapixel triple camera and 144Hz display. Xiaomi Mi 10T comes with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. It costs Rs 35,999. Mi 10T Pro has been priced at Rs 39,999 for the 8GB + 128GB variant. The Mi 10T series can be preorder from October 16 through mi.com, Flipkart, Xiaomi stores, and other retail stores.

Specifications of Xiaomi Mi 10T, Mi 10T Pro

Xiaomi Mi 10T and Mi 10T Pro have a 6.67-inch FHD + display. Which has a 144Hz refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 at the top. Both smartphones come with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 865 processor. There is a big difference of camera in both phones. The triple camera setup of the Mi 10T features a 64-megapixel primary sensor, a 13-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 5-megapixel macro lens. It has a 20-megapixel camera up front for selfies. On the Mi 10T Pro, you get a 108-megapixel primary sensor, a 13-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens and a 5-megapixel macro lens at the rear.

Also read- Flipkart sale from Samsung, Moto to iphone will get tremendous discounts on these

The Mi 10T and Mi 10T Pro have a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support. On the other hand, if you talk about software, both phones run MIUI 12 based on Android 10 out-of-the-box. Connectivity options on the Mi 10T series include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, NFC and a USB Type-C port. Both phones also have a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.