Mi Smart Speaker has been launched as Xiaomi’s first smart speaker in India. This new smart speaker comes with Google Assistant support, in addition to this there are two far-field microphones. The company has priced it at Rs 3999. The Mi Smart speaker has a voice light on the upper part, which looks exactly like the light ring available on the Amazon Echo speaker. With the launch of Mi Smart Speaker in India, Xiaomi aims to compete with Google Home Mini and Amazon Echo Dot in the Indian market. Its sale will start in India from October 1, which will be available through Flipkart, Mi.com and Mi Home stores.

Read: Realme is bringing world’s first TV with this special technology

This speaker has 12 watt 2.5 inch front firing audio driver with DTS sound. Apart from this, a touch panel has also been provided in this speaker, so that the user can control the volume level of the music and can play and pause the music. Apart from this, you can also mute the inbuilt microphone through this display. The company has given a ready-made Hi-Fi audio processor of Texas Instrument. Its job is to properly decotate the audio signal. Apart from this, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth support are also available in this speaker. Stereo sound experience can be achieved by connecting both these smart speaker units simultaneously via Bluetooth.