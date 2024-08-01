Walmart, the supermarket giant, has surprised its customers with an offer that cannot be missed. This is the Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 Pro Plus, a cell phone with high-end features, which is available for only $6,499. This price is incredibly low compared to the great features that this device offers.

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 Pro Plus stands out for its impressive 6.67 AMOLED display inches with FHD+ resolution of 2712×1220 pixels. This screen guarantees high-quality viewing, complemented by a 120Hz refresh rate, ideal for a fluid and immersive visual experience, whether watching videos, playing games or simply browsing the web.

In terms of power, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 Pro Plus is not far behind. It is equipped with a processor MediaTek Dimensity 7200-Ultrawhich offers exceptional efficiency and performance. This is achieved add 12GB of RAM and 512GB internal storage, allowing you to use multiple applications simultaneously without any problems and store a large amount of data, photos and videos.

The main system has a 200MP sensorequipped with optical image stabilization (OIS) and electronic image stabilization (EIS) that allows you to capture incredible images with great detail, even in low light conditions.

As for autonomy, this device is equipped with a 5000 mAh batterywhich guarantees a long life. In addition, it has 120W fast chargingallowing the device to be charged from 0 to 100% in a matter of minutes, ensuring it is always ready for use.

Durability is also an important feature of the Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 Pro Plus. It has IP51 protection against splashes and is equipped with Corning Gorilla Glass 5which protects the screen from minor drops and scratches.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 Pro Plus, Available at an unbeatable price at Walmart, this is an ideal option for those looking for a cell phone with high-end features without having to spend a fortune. With its powerful processor, large storage capacity, excellent photo quality and fast battery charging, this device is positioned as one of the best options on the market. Don’t miss the opportunity to purchase it and enjoy all its features.