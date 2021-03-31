Xiaomi has announced the Mi Mix Fold foldable smartphone. Presentation recording is available at Youtube-channel of the company.

The device has a form factor similar to the Samsung Galaxy Fold – its body folds in half, on both sides of the device are located on an OLED display. The main screen in the unfolded state has a diagonal of 8.01 inches with a resolution of 2480×1860 pixels, an additional one – 6.52 inches with a resolution of 2520×840 pixels. Xiaomi representatives assure that the resource of the main display is designed for a million folds.

Related materials Phantom pain Samsung clamshell, the most powerful Xiaomi and another iPhone killer are the main smartphones of the beginning of 2020

The top device received a Snapdragon 888 chip, at least 12 gigabytes of RAM and 256 gigabytes of internal memory. Xiaomi’s first foldable smartphone also has a triple camera with 108, 13 and 8 megapixels. It is complemented by the proprietary Surge C1 processor, which is responsible for image and video processing when shooting.

Mi Mix Fold came out with Gorilla Glass 5 protective glass on the back, a fingerprint sensor built into the side button, a 20-megapixel front camera, a 5020 milliampere-hour battery with support for 67 watt fast charging.

The basic version of the device will cost 9999 yuan (about 115 thousand rubles). The line also includes a model with 512 gigabytes of internal memory, which is priced at 10,999 yuan (127 thousand rubles). The premium version of the flagship with a ceramic back panel and 16 gigabytes of RAM will cost 12,999 yuan (about 150 thousand rubles).

The smartphone will hit the Chinese market soon. Xiaomi representatives did not specify if the Mi Mix Fold will be available in the global market.

On March 29, Xiaomi held the first part of the presentation, at which, among other things, it announced the new flagships Mi 11 Pro and Mi 11 Ultra. The latter received two displays – the main one and the additional one. The device was estimated at at least 6,000 yuan, or about 69 thousand rubles.