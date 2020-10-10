With the start of the festive season, handset maker Xiaomi has also announced its Diwali sale. The ‘Diwali With Mi’ sale will begin on October 16 on Mi.com. During the sale, handset manufacturer Diamond, Gold and Platinum VIP members will be given early access. Early Axis will be available from October 15. Let us know that the Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale will begin on October 16, while the Amazon Great Indian Festival will begin on October 17.Smartphone company Xiaomi and its India Chief Manu Kumar Jain tweeted that Gold, Diamond and Platinum VIP members will get early Axis of SAIL.

Xiaomi tweeted, ‘#DiwaliWithMi returns once again with banging deals! #MiVIPClub’s Gold, Diamond and Platinum Members will receive exclusive deals during Early Axis and free shipping on October 15 at http://mi.com. ‘

According to Xiaomi, customers shopping through Bank of Baroda Credit Cards and Axis Bank Cards will get an instant discount of 1 thousand rupees. The ‘Diwali With Mi’ sale will run for 6 days i.e. 21 October. In the meantime, the handset maker company will give discounts on many products under flash cell and crazy deals for Rs 1.