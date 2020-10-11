Android 11, the new version of Android operating system, has been launched. Android 10 updates that were released last year in smartphones are being released for a long time. Xiaomi wants to start work on the rollout of the latest Android 11 as soon as possible. The company has rolled out the Android 10 update in almost all flashships and mid-range phones. Now Xiaomi is working on releasing Android 10 in its entry-level smartphones.Xiaomi has now informed about its cheapest smartphone to get Android 10 update. The company has given a timeline of when Redmi 8A smartphone users will get the Android 10 update. This information has been shared on Xiaomi’s forum. Let us know that the company is in the third phase of Android 10 update roll out.

Let us know that Xiaomi rolls out the latest Android version update in three phases. The first two phases of Android 10 roll out have been completed for the flagship and mid-range phones. Now the company has started the third phase with the Redmi 8A. Redmi 8A is one of the cheapest smartphones being released on Android 10 based MIUI 12 update.

According to information given on Xiaomi’s forum, Redmi 8A will start receiving Android 10 based MIUI 12 update this month. This means that the first beta roll out will be released soon. At present, there is no information related to the update to the Redmi 7A.

Let me tell you that 5000mAh battery, 13 megapixels and two rear cameras of 2 megapixels have been given in Redmi 8A. The phone has 6.22 inch dot notch screen, 2 GB with Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 processor and 64 GB inbuilt storage with 3 GB RAM. The price of this handset in India starts at Rs 7,499.