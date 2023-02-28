Xiaomi took advantage of the Mobile World Congress 2023 space to present a new technological concept: Xiaomi Wireless AR Glass. It is a wireless AR glasses, the first from Xiaomi to use a distributed computing model. This product has a retina display that adapts to the bright environment. It connects with smartphones that have Snapdragon Spaces and allows hand tracking, supporting various applications for larger displays.

Xiaomi Wireless AR Glass weighs 126 grams, is wireless and allows high-speed data connection with smartphones. It is based on the Snapdragon XR2 Gen 1 platform and features Xiaomi’s proprietary low-latency communication system. Brightness is up to 1,200 nits. It features a dimming mode that “provides an immersive experience when viewing content,” as well as a transparent mode for a fully AR experience. The interaction is via “micro-gestures” of the fingers and finger joints.

THE materials that make up the Xiaomi Wireless AR Glass are magnesium-lithium alloy, carbon fiber parts and a silicon-oxygen anodic battery.

Xiaomi explains: “by taking advantage of a free-form optical module that includes a pair of MicroOLED screens, Xiaomi Wireless AR Glass is also equipped with free-form prisms that guide light to achieve clear image display and are capable of performing complex light refraction in a limited volume. The content displayed on the screen is reflected from three surfaces within the light guiding prisms, resulting in a final presentation before the user’s eyes.”

“Xiaomi Wireless AR Glass Discovery Edition requires pairing with Xiaomi 13 or other Snapdragon Spaces-enabled device. The glasses come in a titanium-colored design, support three sizes of nosepads, and come with an optional nearsighted clip. In terms of software support, the glasses are compatible with Qualcomm Snapdragon Spaces, OpenXR and Microsoft MRTK development framework. Xiaomi intends to work closely with developers to accelerate the arrival of AR.”