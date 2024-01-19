MySmartPrice: folding smartphone Xiaomi Mix Flip will receive satellite communication

The Chinese corporation Xiaomi has planned to release the first clamshell smartphone. About it reports MySmartPrice edition.

The device, the development of which insiders talked about in the summer, will have a clamshell form factor and visually resemble the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4. The device, called Mix Flip, has received certification from the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology of China (MIIT), the documents indicate support for satellite communications.

According to journalists, this option will allow the phone to connect to satellites in low Earth orbit if there is no cellular connection. The clamshell should also have a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, a triple camera with 3x optical zoom, and the latest version of Android.

The authors of the publication noted that support for satellite communications has not yet become a popular option among smartphones on the market – it is present only in the iPhone and Huawei Mate 50 series devices. At the same time, in 2022, Qualcomm entered into an agreement with Xiaomi, Motorola, Nothing, Oppo, Vivo and Honor to provide their devices with satellite communications.

