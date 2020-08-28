Xiaomi is going to launch the Redmi 9A smartphone in India on September 2, furthering its Redmi lineup. Redmi 9A will be the third smartphone of the company’s Redmi 9 series. Earlier, the company has launched Redmi 9 Prime and Redmi 9 smartphones. The Redmi 9A smartphone is being seen as an upgrade of the Redmi 8A smartphone launched last year.

However, due to Corona virus, the company is going to launch the Redmi 9A smartphone online. According to reports, this smartphone will be available for sale from September 4. In India, the company can launch two variants of the Redmi 9A smartphone. The price of this smartphone will start from Rs 6,999.

These features will be available in Redmi 9A

The Redmi 9A smartphone can be given 2GB RAM and 32GB storage. Apart from this, the second variant of the Redmi 9A smartphone can come with 3GB of RAM and 64GB of storage, which is expected to be priced at Rs 7,999.

Talking about the features of the smartphone, a 6.53 inch HD Plus display can be found in it. The MediaTek Helio G25 chipset will be used in the Redmi 9A smartphone. The smartphone will have a 5020mAh battery. There will be a 13-megapixel camera on the rear panel of the smartphone and a 5-megapixel camera for taking a selfie in the front. There will also be an option to increase the storage of the smartphone via microSD card.

Realme C11 will compete

Redmi 9A’s direct competition will be with Realme’s C11 smartphone. The Reality C11 smartphone has a 6.5-inch HD Plus resolution display. The smartphone comes with the MediaTek Helio G35 chipset. This Realme smartphone is available for purchase at Rs 7,499 with 2GB RAM and 32GB storage.

The latest Android 10 is available in the Realme C11 smartphone. A 13-megapixel camera has been given on the rear panel of the smartphone, while a 5-megapixel camera is available for taking selfies. To give power to the smartphone, a 5000mAh battery has been given.

