Xiaomi is going to do Smarter Living 2021 event today. It is a virtual event and will begin at 12 noon. In this special event, the company can launch Mi Band 5, Mi Watch Revolve and a new smart speaker. It is expected that apart from these three devices, the company can also introduce some more new gadgets today.Xiaomi will also do live streaming of this virtual event. Livestreaming can be seen on the company’s official YouTube page, Twitter handle, Instagram account and Facebook page. You can also watch live streaming of this event by clicking on the link given here.

Xiaomi launched its Mi Band 5 in China in June this year. This smart band with 11 sports modes and Personal Activity Intelligence Index (PAI) has a 1.1-inch AMOLED display. The company says that a better sleep monitoring system has been given in this band than before. According to the leaked report, the price of this band can be close to Rs 2,999.

Mi Watch Revolve can be priced at

Talking about Mi Watch Revolve, it is a rebranded version of Mi Watch Color. It was launched in China earlier this year. The watch has a 1.39-inch AMOLED display. The watch has a 420mAh battery and can last up to 14 days on a single charge. Talking about the features, it gets premium features like VO2 Max Tracking, 10 Sports Mode, Constant Heart Rate Monitoring. It can be priced around Rs 10,999.

