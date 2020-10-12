Xiaomi is now about to launch Face Mask while increasing its product range. According to a Twitter post, Xiaomi’s face mask will launch on October 13. Xiaomi wrote ‘Breatheably, live healthy.’ Coming to protect you ‘message.In March this year, Xiaomi received a patent for the new face mask. The specialty of the mask is that it is of three-dimensional frame design. Due to this design, this mask fits perfectly on the face texture.

Very comfortable to wear

The company says that this mask is very comfortable to wear and users will like it. The shape of the mask’s support frame can be changed by pressing on the shaping part. The face mask fits close together on the face, which further enhances its air titaness.

Smart mask also patented

Xiaomi has also patented Smart Mask by the Patent Agency (USPTO). This mask tracks the user’s breath quality. A computing unit is provided in the smart mask. It has a processor which analyzes all the data from the mask sensor. Not only this, a storage system is also provided in this mask to store the calculated data. The mask also has a battery and connector.