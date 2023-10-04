With the launch iPhone 15there are those who think that Apple has not made many innovations to its brand’s new flagship device.

This discontent has opened the door to other brands looking to offer fresh and exciting alternatives. In this context, Xiaomi and Motorola They are presented as two outstanding options for those looking for a change after years of loyalty to the apple brand.

Xiaomi presents us this year with the Xiaomi 13 Ultra, a device with premium range features, while Motorola gives us the Motorola Razr 40 Ultra, an innovative device as it is the public’s folding favorite.

Xiaomi 13 Ultra

Xiaomi is known for its excellent value for money and all these features are present in the Xiaomi 13 Ultra as its flagship for this year.

This device is a versatile piece of equipment that gives us two versions: one with 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storageand another with 16 GB of RAM and up to 1 TB of storagemaking it ideal for users with diverse needs.

In addition, Xiaomi 13 Ultra It gives us a 6.78-inch OLED screen that has a refresh rate of up to 120 Hz and a maximum brightness of 2,600 nits, ensuring an impressive viewing experience at all times.

Regarding its internal aspects, Xiaomi is equipped with a powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor and up to 16 GB of RAM. Additionally, its 5,000 mAh battery charges at 90W wired or 50W wirelessly, ensuring adequate battery life and solid performance even during the most demanding tasks.

Features of the Xiaomi 13 Ultra

*- Screen: 6.73 inches AMOLED WQHD+ with 3,200 x 1,440 pixel resolution and Gorilla Glass Victus.

*- Processor: Snapdragon 8 Gen 2.

*- RAM: 12/16 GB.

*- Storage: 256/512 GB.

*- Battery: 5,000 mAh with 90W fast charging.

*- Main camera: High resolution quad camera with 50 MP + 50 MP + 50 MP + 50 MP.

*- Front camera: 32 MP.

*- Price: Starting at $24,999.00.

Motorola Razr 40 Ultra

Motorola, the pioneer of mobile telephony, has remained one of the public’s favorites. One of its flagship teams is the Motorola Razr 40 Ultra as an outstanding alternative in the world of folding smartphones.

Razr 40 Ultra is an interesting device, thanks to its processor Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 and 12 GB of RAM. Likewise, this device gives us a screen 6.9 inch foldable pOLED with a resolution of 2,640 x 1,080 pixels, which promises an impressive visual experience. In addition, it has a 3.6-inch pOLED external screen that makes it easy to access information quickly and conveniently.

Inside Motorola It has a battery 3,800 mAh with 30W fast charging ensures that the device keeps up with your daily activities.

Features of the Motorola Razr 40 Ultra

*- Main screen: 6.9-inch foldable pOLED with resolution of 2,640 x 1,080 pixels.

*- External screen: 3.6-inch pOLED with resolution of 1,066 x 1,056 pixels.

*- Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1.

*- RAM: 12 GB.

*- Storage: 256/512 GB.

*- Main camera: High resolution camera with 12 MP + 13 MP.

*- Front camera: 32 MP.

*- Battery: 3,800 mAh with 30W fast charging.

*- Price: Approximately $29,999.00.