Xiaomi is a company that you will certainly know and which over the years has managed to assert itself in the tech world, not only with smartphones, tablets and PCs, but also with a series of appliances and household products. Today we really want to go into this category and tell you about a cordless vacuum cleaner that it can be yours at a great price!

Xiaomi Vacuum Cleaner G10 on offer on Amazon

If you too are still equipped with an old vacuum cleaner, heavy, uncomfortable and to be plugged into the socket with the cord, then perhaps you are tired of having to work hard every time you want to clean the house. In this case, a practical and light wireless vacuum cleaner can be right for you, and Amazon offers you one from Xiaomi at a sensational price.

We are talking about Xiaomi Vacuum Cleaner G10, which can be yours for yourself 217.39 euros instead of the usual 349.99 euros. A 38% discount that allows you to save a lot. If you are interested in buying we leave you here the link but in case you were wondering what this vacuum cleaner is capable of doing, we also leave you below a technical data sheet of Xiaomi Vacuum Cleaner G10 to consult:

Dimensions: 240 x 150 x 1245mm

Weight: 1.6kg

Battery: 3000mAh

Battery life: up to 65 minutes

Charging time: 3.5 hours

Dust tank capacity: 0.6L

Suction power: 150AW

Motor type: Brushless digital motor

Filters: 5-layer HEPA filter

Connections: Wi-Fi, Xiaomi Home App

Accessories: Main brush, carpet brush, fine dust brush, crevice brush, hose, hard tube

Speaking of offers, have you taken a look at this excellent microwave on offer on Amazon?