In China, it is mandatory for brands to requestbefore the commercialization of its electric -or thermal- cars or SUVs, sales license for those cars to MIT, that is, to Ministry of Industry and Information Technology of the Chinese Government.

This organism, in turn, publishes the homologation details (technical data, measurements, etc.) of each vehicle that requests its sales license. This is a problem for local manufacturers, who see how this body reveals both the images and the technical specifications of cars or SUVs that have not yet been officially launched.

The Xiaomi YU7 will have a twin-engine and all-wheel drive version that will deliver 681 HP of power.

The Xiaomi YU7, an electric SUV of 5.0 meters and up to 681 HP of power

And this is just what happened today with the new Xiaomi YU7, well This is what the Chinese brand’s second car will be called, an electric SUV that measures 4.99 meters long and will have up to 681 HP.

Once the main data of the car has been revealed by MIT, Xiaomi revealed moments later the first images of its second model, an SUV with a very sporty appearance and which, as the brand has recognized, It will arrive on the Chinese market in June or July 2025.

The Xiaomi YU7, which will be manufactured in the company’s only factory in Beijing, It will have, in its most powerful version, with two electric motors; one on each axle, so it will have all-wheel drive. The first will provide 220 kW/295 HP to the front axle and the second, 288/386 HP, It will pass them to the asphalt through the rear axle.

In total, this version will have a total power of 508 kW/681 hp, which will allow you to achieve a maximum speed of 253 km/h. Your weight? 2,405 kg.

Now, according to local media, a version should also be marketed with drive to the front axle and with a single 220 kW/295 HP engine.

The Xiaomi YU7 will accompany the SU7 saloon in the brand’s dealerships starting in June or July 2025.

Regarding the battery, Xiaomi has indicated that its next electric SUV will equip a lithium-ion type (NMC) manufactured by the Chinese specialist CATL, but he has not indicated his capacity nor, much less, the total autonomy of the vehicle.

Of course, Xiomi has already indicated that after these specifications, the weight of the YU will slightly exceed 2,400 kilograms.

Regarding the price for the Chinese market, since chinacarnews they hope that The YU7 starts at 250,000 yuan and its most equipped and powerful versions cost around 350,000 yuan (36,000 and 45,655 euros respectively). The Tesla Model Ythe biggest rival of the YU7 costs in China from 249,900 yuan, the equivalent of 32,593 euros.