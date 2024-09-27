Xiaomi recently presented its highly anticipated foldable smartphone, The Xiaomi MIX Flipduring the keynote for the launch of the new Xiaomi 14T series. After several rumors anticipating its release, the technological giant has officially confirmed the arrival of the MIX Flip in Italy. This device represents an important step forward in the range of foldable smartphones and stands out for its innovative technical features and cutting-edge design.

Technical characteristics of Xiaomi Mix Flip

The Xiaomi MIX Flip is powered by the new version of HyperOSwhich promises a smooth and intuitive user experience on both AMOLED screens. The most striking feature of this device is its two displays: a 4.01-inch external one and a 6.86-inch internal main one, both with a 120 Hz refresh rate. This high refresh rate offers extremely responsive navigation and a seamless gaming experience. The beating heart of the MIX Flip is the powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processorwhich guarantees superior performance for all daily activities.

From a photographic point of view, the MIX Flip does not disappoint thanks to the collaboration with Leica, known for its excellence in the field of imaging. The device features a dual rear camera, with a 50-megapixel main sensor that captures high-quality images and incredible details. Every shot is optimized to deliver vibrant colors and extraordinary clarity, making the MIX Flip an ideal choice for those who love to document every moment with professional photos. To support intensive use, the 4780 mAh battery offers excellent autonomy and the support for 67W fast charging allows you to get back to work quickly.

Price of Xiaomi Mix Flip

Xiaomi has set the price of the MIX Flip at 1299.90 Euros in Italyavailable in two elegant color options: Black and Purple. The only variant planned for the Italian market includes 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage, making it a powerful device capable of handling even the most demanding applications. Additionally, customers can take advantage of special offers, including a bundle with the new Xiaomi Watch S3, which can represent added value for technology and fitness enthusiasts. With the MIX Flip, Xiaomi not only expands its offering in the foldable sector, but also positions itself as a serious competitor in the premium smartphone market.