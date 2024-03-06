Xiaomi it is a name that has now made its way into the world of technology, not only because of the smartphones that have managed to conquer users over the years, but also for many high tech products waiting to be discovered. And precisely with the idea of ​​letting the public discover the world of Xiaomi, the company has now opened the first Xiaomi Café in Milan.

Xiaomi: the first Xiaomi Café opens in Milan

If you are in Milan and are looking for an interesting and innovative place to enjoy a good coffee or good food, for a breakfast or lunch in the company of friends and beyond, then Xiaomi now has a new proposal for you: a Xiaomi Café.

It is essentially a place that allows you to relax and eat surrounded by the company's technological ecosystem, born from a format started way back in 2021 during the pandemic. The goal is to tell consumers about all the benefits of Smart Life technology of the company.

The place is made up of two floors and it will be on the -1 floor that you can discover and experience first-hand all the brand's products. However, you will also be able to enjoy all the menus of the bistro and perhaps even take advantage of it to work smartworking in what proves to be the ideal environment.

In case you are curious to take a tour, we remind you that the place It is open from Monday to Friday from 8am to 7pmso hurry up and suggest it to some friends.