Xiaomi’s debut on the electric car market is getting closer. The leading Chinese giant in the consumer electronics sector is about to approach a whole new world: Lei Jun, the CEO and co-founder of the company, has announced that the company’s first 100% electric four-wheel model will go into production in the first half of next year. An important step forward with which Xiaomi hopes to immediately conquer an important slice of the market.

Rain investments

Lei Jun, who is in addition to being the number one of Xiaomi is also a deputy of the National People’s Congress in China, made it known that the company’s car production has progressed far beyond expectations, so much so that the prototypes of the first electric cars of the brand have recently successfully completed their winter tests. Not only that: you added that the Xiaomi division dedicated to electric cars, the Xiaomi Automobile, has been the subject of investments for more than 3 billion yuan in 2022, and has seen its research and development department exceed 2,300 employees. We are talking about the third largest smartphone manufacturer in the world, behind only Samsung and Apple, which for three years now has continued to pursue the goal of making a successful debut on the EV market: the initial plans spoke of investments for 10 billion yuan by the end of the decade.

What do we know about MS11

Recall that the first electric car signed by Xiaomi will be a sedan, codenamed MS11. The details relating to this model are still few: according to the latest rumors collected by Carscoops, it will be equipped with autonomous driving technology with lidar sensors manufactured by Hesai Technology, will be positioned in the medium-high price range and will be available at launch in two versions, including a base with a BYD-manufactured LFP battery and a more luxurious one with a sodium-ion battery produced by CATL instead. In addition to this sedan, Xiaomi is also developing three other electric models, including an SUV which is expected to be launched in 2025.