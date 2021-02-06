Xiaomi It is undoubtedly one of the largest mobile phone manufacturers in the world. So much so, that the former president of the United States, Donald trump, wanted to ‘boycott’ her in the same way as Huawei before leaving the presidency.

It seems that it was a futile attempt. Today, the company continues its career of innovation, and now it shows us a revolutionary concept of a new device. There are no buttons or ports in sight!

Xiaomi Concept Smartphone, a glimpse into the future

Its about Xiaomi Concept Smartphone, which has a curved screen on all four edges. The entire frame and sides of the terminal are covered with a glass ultra quad-curved of 88 °.

There are no buttons anywhere. However, they are hidden in the terminal chassis as a series of touch sensors. The latter are pressure sensitive and effectively replace traditional buttons. It’s a smart way to take advantage of space.

This is how a very refined and elegant design is achieved, something that seems out of this world. But, what is the lack of ports due to?

There are not even the employees for the headphones, nor to charge this mobile. At least in the latter case it is because this phone uses a new technology from this company.

This allows you to recharge a device without resorting to cables, as well as the typical bases. Is called OTA (Over the Air).

An elegant design with the most advanced technology

By or on the air would be its literal translation. It seems that the Xiaomi Concept Smartphone relive the inventor’s dream Nicholas Tesla, of energy floating through space feeding and charging the devices around us.

Behind this phone there are 46 patents registered by this company. It employs ultra-fine piezoelectric ceramics, flexible film screen acoustic technology, and even third-generation cameras.

The latter below the screen. Chips are added to all the aforementioned eSIM. The latter is a technology that incorporates the integrated circuit of a SIM card into the phone and makes its physical version unnecessary.

They want to rush out to buy one of these phones. Unfortunately, it is not for sale. As its name implies, it is a ‘proof of concept’. But it could be a reality in the not too distant future.

