Xiaomi SU7 Ultra, the powerful Chinese electric vehicle, will arrive in 2025 | TierraGamer: news and entertainment about anime, series, video games and technology

The most powerful variant of Xiaomi’s first electric car is called SU7 Ultra and will be available in China in early 2025.

Xiaomi founder, chairman and CEO Lei Jun says the production version of the Xiaomi SU7 Ultra will come out of the factory with a beginner mode, which will require users to take a step-by-step exam to unlock the vehicle’s full performance.

Xiaomi SU7 Ultra with more than 1,500 horsepower

According to Lei, in tests conducted on the German Nurburgring circuit, the Xiaomi SU7 Ultra exceeds 350 kilometers per hour. This vehicle is based on the SU7 sedan that is already available in China but is designed for performance and the track.

The SU7 Ultra prototype is powered by a Xiaomi V8 engine, which revs to 27,200 rpm and produces 1,548 horsepower. It can accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in 1.97 seconds and from 0 to 200 km/h in 5.96 seconds; with a top speed of over 350 km/h.

Lei says the final version of the Xiaomi SU7 Ultra will feature the same chassis structure, three motors and battery pack as the prototype. He also confirms that it will be priced higher than the current Pro and Max versions of its first electric sedan.

