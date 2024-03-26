New details emerge relating to the SU7, short for Speed ​​Ultra 7, the first electric car from Xiaomi. On Thursday evening the Chinese giant should open orders for his first EV and also announce the price range in which it will be inserted, even if from this last point of view a first clue has already been provided to us. And it's pretty reliable.

First rumors on the price

Because it was provided by Lei Jun, CEO of Xiaomi, who through his official Weibo profile reported that the company's first electric car made it known that the new SU7 will have a price of less than 500,000 yuan, the correspondent of approximately 64,000 euros. The ambitions from Xiaomi are quite clear: the new SU7 aims to become the most beautiful, easiest to drive and most intelligent car on the market, contributing to the growth of the company which aims to enter the top five car manufacturers in the world within a few years.

The two versions of Xiaomi SU7

Meanwhile, starting this week 76 Xiaomi stores in 29 Chinese cities they started showing the car, attracting the interest of a long line of potential customers. We remind you that the new SU7 will be marketed in two versions: the basic one with a range of up to 668 km on a single charge, and the one with a larger battery for a range of up to 800 km. As for production, Xiaomi's cars will be produced by a unit of China's BAIC in a plant in Beijing, with an annual capacity of 200,000 vehicles.