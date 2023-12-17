The new Xiaomi SU7 will have a range of up to 800 kilometers. This was announced by the Chinese Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, which, as reported by Ansa, has included the first 100% electric car of the Asian giant, leader in the smartphone sector, in the “Catalogue of new energy vehicles NEV exempt from 'vehicle purchase tax': the reveal of the signature battery-powered sedan Xiaomi it dates back to last October, although at the time the company had not communicated how many km could be traveled on a single charge.

Different battery options

The Chinese MIIT has now done so, highlighting the differences between the battery solutions proposed by Xiaomi: more precisely, it talks about the possibility of traveling with the 73.6 kWh between 628 and 668 km, while with that from 101 kWh you can reach up to 750-800 km. But this is not the only additional information released by MIIT itself: we also learn that the Baic group will take care of the production of the first electric car by Xiaomi.

Advanced assisted driving

The other details relating to this electric sedan had already been disclosed a couple of months ago. We know, for example, that the car will have an elegant exterior design and the possibility of installing the sensing technology known as “Lidar” on the top of the windshield for advanced assisted driving. The maximum speed will be limited to 265 km/h, compared to a total weight of 2.66 tons. The batteries are supplied by giants CATL and BYD, depending on whether the car has a single or dual motor configuration.