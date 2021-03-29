Xiaomi said that the cost of some of its smartphones could rise. Reported by Reuters.

Xiaomi President Wang Xiang said this during his speech to investors on the company’s fourth quarter report. Xiang noted that the Chinese corporation is trying to cut costs and keep prices at an attractive level: “We will continue to optimize the cost of our hardware devices, that’s for sure.” However, a top manager of the corporation said that due to the shortage of components in the smartphone market, some of the company’s products will rise in price.

“Sometimes we may have to pass some of the costs onto the consumer,” Wang Xiang said. The head of the company did not specify which smartphones in price segments could get higher prices.

Reuters analysts said that the crisis in the smartphone market is associated with many factors. In particular, the coronavirus pandemic, sanctions against key Chinese technology companies and expectations of poor demand are having a negative impact on the semiconductor supply chain. The shortage of components primarily affected the automotive industry, but then affected all segments of equipment based on processors.

“We feel pressure, but everything is fine,” Wang summed up, addressing investors. For the quarter, Xiaomi reported revenue growth of 24.8 percent year-over-year to 70.5 billion yuan (about $ 10.8 billion). The company’s adjusted net profit rose 36.7 percent to 3.2 billion yuan.

Previously, analysts predicted a global shortage in the smartphone market in 2021. The shortage of new smartphones – in particular, Apple and Samsung – is associated with increased demand in the semiconductor market.