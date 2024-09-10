Having a safe and monitored home even when you are at work or traveling has become essential. Xiaomi Smart Camera C200 is the indoor camera for you if you want to protect your home from unwanted intrusions or simply observe what happens to your pet when you’re not there.

Xiaomi Smart Camera C200: The Benefits of a Safe Home

Xiaomi Smart Camera C200 provides 360° full viewing coverage for home security. With Full HD 1080p, 2.0 megapixel and WDR support, even backlit images appear clear and detailed.

Equipped with dual-axis zoom and tilt panoramic motor, 360° horizontal viewing angle and 106° vertical viewing angle. Xiaomi Smart Camera C200 ensures night vision without visible red glow for clearer and safer monitoring

Undisturbed sleep without visible red glow at night and no visual pollution. 940nm infrared light for clearer night vision.

You can connect and view the video output on your other smart home devices. Plus, AI human detection is possible for automatic tracking and recording.

The new AI human detection algorithm provides faster edge detection and automatic tracking and recording, effectively filtering out false alarms for higher accuracy.

The human tracking function is disabled by default and can be enabled via the Mi Home/Xiaomi Home app.

With Xiaomi Smart Camera C200, two-way voice calls in real time will be possible, allowing you to have a complete view of your home at any time.

Support for real-time two-way voice calls that eliminate the impression of distance for private conversations wherever you are.

Two-way voice calls means real-time two-way calls to the Xiaomi Smart Camera C200 via the Mi Home/Xiaomi Home app.

Viewing is seamless video which saves storage space with H.265 video encoding technology

The new generation H.265 video encoding technology enables perfect viewing under normal network conditions, saves bandwidth and provides clear and detailed images.

H.265 videos require only 50% of the storage space required for traditional H.264 videos at the same data rate and pixels, saving half the storage space.

Xiaomi Smart Camera C200 provides support for microSD local storage for automatic loop recording. Support for cloud storage. Once the service is activated, the Push Video event will be automatically uploaded to the cloud, and the real-time dynamic video display function will be activated at the same time.

Unlimited storage, video encryption

Supports microSD cards with a capacity of up to 256 GB. MicroSD cards with a capacity of 64 GB or more may need to be formatted with the camera before use.

Once Xiaomi Smart Camera C200 is activated via Xiaomi Home app, users will have 3 months of free constant cloud storage that will record 9-second videos if any abnormal activity is detected 24/7. Additional cloud storage services need to be purchased at additional costs.

Supports remote viewing on multiple devices for convenient sharing with family

Support for sharing for multiple users. Access to videos for the whole family.

Thanks to Xiaomi Security Chip, the camera can prevent privacy violation due to video streaming, device tampering, etc.

Includes screw base accessories for easy installation. For inverted mounting, rotate the screen in the camera settings to view the image normally.

To ensure normal operation of the Xiaomi Smart Camera C200, do not place it in an excessively humid environment or any other place where it may be subject to the risk of water damage.

Enable your security camera in three easy steps

Download the Mi Home/Xiaomi Home app

Turn on Xiaomi Smart Camera C200

Open the app, search and connect to the device to use it normally.

The list price of the Xiaomi Smart Camera C200 is 44.99 but thanks to the 44% Amazon discount can make your home safer for only €24.99