The Amazon offers today they offer us a discount for one Xiaomi Smart Band 8. The bracelet is now on sale on Amazon and is also at its all-time low price of €39.99. You can find it at this address or via the box below.

The previous price through third-party sellers it was €42.99, but was initially on sale for €56. The current price is the lowest offered on the platform and sold and shipped by Amazon.

There Xiaomi Smart Band 8 has a new metal frame that encloses a 1.62″ AMOLED screen at 60Hz. The battery promises up to 16 days of life with fast charging and also water resistance (5 ATM). It has various functions for health monitoring , such as SpO2, Heart Rate, Sleep Control and more.