Hardware and software. The old life recipe of a lifetime now acquires special validity in the mobile telephony industry by Xiaomi. The connected device manufacturer opens the Mobile World Congress (MWC) this Sunday with the presentation of its Xiaomi 15 series, a premium range that seeks differentiation with the Leica Summilux optical technology and the reinforced capacities of artificial intelligence at the service of mobile photography.

The Xiaomi 15 Ultra model is inspired by the classic design of the cameras, with a set of lenses to cover all focal distances from the fish of fish to the teleobjective (14 mm to 200 mm), with the novelty of a “high transmittance 8P transmittance lens, improved with a dual anti -reflective coating (AR) to provide users with users a pure optical performance”, as explained by the company.

As their managers have revealed, the main chamber of the new flagship is equipped with a 50MP Sony Lyt-900 sensor, Able to offer the greatest clarity and detail of its species, with a lens of generous focal opening (ƒ/1.63), in order to capture high quality photographs in very little light conditions.

The friends of the portraits have a 70 mm Leica floating telephotoing that allows to capture details that until now overlooked. In addition, the 200MP Leica Ultra -Teleobjective of 100 mm, expandable to 200 mm through zoom technology integrated in the sensor, attracts any object at the foreground, with an ƒ/2.6 diaphragm opening. Finally, the Quadruple Chamber System The Ultra -Angular Chamber Leica of 14mm completes the camera benefits for landscapes and group photos.

For video recording, optics allows you to capture the Dolby Vision at 4K 60FPS video and 10 -bit log video recording in all focal distances, all with four simultaneous microphones to provide an enveloping sensation in all directions.

The Xiaomi 15 ultra screen, 6.73 inches, arrives with AMOLED WQHD+technology prepared to provide a resolution of 3200 x 1440 and a 522 ppi pixel density. All this guarantees the sharpness of all the contents, even under a sun to lead, thanks to the maximum brightness of 3200 nits. As other high -end brands offer, Xiaomi also maintains the screen always active with the minimum energy expenditure (1 Hz), but enough to report the time, date and notifications.

Xiaomi mobile unlock routines through digital footprints undertake a jump to the future with a Ultrasonic technology designed to accelerate this process even with wet or dirty fingers.

The device design not only takes care of the visual aspect but also its resistance before all kinds of impacts or contingencies. Thus, the manufacturer bets on Xiaomi Guardian Structure, with a crystal that offers a resistance to falls up to 16 times better than its precedents. The aluminum frame, also to the shock -proof, combines lightness and robustness, while the Corning Gorilla Glass 7I crystal protects the decoration of the camera with an improved resistance to falls and scratches.

The company indicates that the new mobile devices “are equipped with the Snapdragon 8 Elite mobile platform, which offers a relevant increase in CPU performance of 45% and a 52%energy consumption reduction, compared to previous generations. “

Together with Xiaomi 15 series, Xiaomi has also presented other devices of its ecosystem: Xiaomi Pad 7, Xiaomi Pad 7 Pro, Xiaomi Buds 5 Pro, Xiaomi Buds 5 Pro (Wi-Fi), Xiaomi Watch S4, Xiaomi Electric Scooter 5 Max and Xiaomi Smart Band 9 Pro. For its part, the electric car of Xiaomi, the SU7, promises to monopolize the photos in the brand’s stand in the MWC.