On the occasion of the Chinese New Year they were leaked on the net the first images of the Xiaomi MS11the first electric car of the telephony giant which should arrive on the road during 2024. The diffusion of the first photos of the battery-powered sedan have enraged the Asian company which is resorting to legal action to punish the person responsible for this information leak. Xiaomi would in fact have challenged the confidentiality agreement signed by one of his suppliers, condemning him to pay a fine of 1 million yuan, approximately 1.35 million euros, because he was found guilty of disseminating confidential images of the MS11.

Details of Xiaomi’s decision appeared on the company’s official Weibo page, where a company spokesperson confirmed discussions with a Beijing-based molding company that reported on Jan. 22. publicly revealed images of the front and rear bumpers of an oncoming car, violating the confidentiality agreement. The spokesman added that it has instructed the provider to strengthen its information security management and develop plans to upgrade its confidentiality measures. Xiaomi CEO Lei Jun also shared the note on his Weibo page.

The images of the Xiaomi MS11 finished online show the car in a frontal shot, with the plate bearing the model name, however the Chinese company was quick to say that the photos included online show one of the many projects and that they do not refer to the final rendering of the car. In the first pictures, the MS11 shows an aerodynamic design, with the silhouette of the car that is in line with modern electrics, with soft and rounded shapes that aim to minimize friction and maximize efficiency to offer the maximum in terms of autonomy on a single charge. The tonnage is that of a two-volume sedan that will take its place in the middle of an already crowded segment. The optical groups show a distinctive light signature, with the front air intakes and the alloy wheels with the generous brake calipers that add a sporty touch to the Xiaomi electric. The glass roof reveals very few details of the passenger compartment but right above this we find the classic housing for the Lidar sensors, with the MS11 which should integrate level 3 autonomous driving. No information on autonomy and on the batteries that will be used to support the powertrain except that the accumulators will be supplied by CATL and BYD.