Xiaomithe renowned technology company, has shocked the world once again with its latest breakthrough in mobile phone design.

Recently, the company has acquired a patent for a revolutionary device that presents a unique feature: a circular curved screen.

This innovative design is reminiscent of Xiaomi’s famous MIX Alpha and promises to take the viewing experience to a whole new level.

The patent reveals that both the front and rear cameras are integrated under the circular curved screen.

This approach makes it possible to eliminate annoying bezels on the front, left and right sides, as well as any protruding decorative elements on the rear screen.

In this way, Xiaomi seeks to maximize screen space and achieve a sleek and seamless look.

It is worth remembering that Xiaomi had already dabbled in the world of surround screens with its launch of the MIX Alpha 5G in September 2019.

This device impressed users with its 180.6% screen-to-body ratio, but sadly it was not mass-produced. However, with this new patent in hand, Xiaomi seems to be planning to bring the next-generation MIX series to life.

The concept of hidden camera modules is another highlight of this patent. Xiaomi has placed an emphasis on maximizing screen space, allowing for an immersive visual experience without interruptions.

By utilizing under-display camera technology, both the front and rear cameras are integrated without the need for notches, hole-punches, or pop-up mechanisms. The result is an unobstructed viewing surface that captivates the user.

The absence of visible bezels on the front, left and right sides is an essential feature of this design. Xiaomi has strived for a truly edge-to-edge display, creating a captivating visual effect.

In addition, the rear screen features an elegant and uniform design without protruding decorative elements, improving user interaction and aesthetics.

The patent also reveals interesting details about the location of the camera and the possible division of the rear panel.

While the front of the device features a cutout for the camera, there are three separate openings at the rear, suggesting the inclusion of multiple lenses for more versatile photography options.

Additionally, the center section of the rear screen appears to be divided by a smaller panel, which could serve as a visual distinction or even house additional functionality.

While Xiaomi’s previous foray into the surround-display smartphone market demonstrated its commitment to pushing the limits of design, challenges in mass production led to the decision not to commercially release the MIX Alpha.

However, with this new patent in its hands, Xiaomi has shown off a unique and intriguing design concept inspired by its predecessor.

Although this patent is an exciting glimpse into Xiaomi’s innovative approach, it remains to be seen if the company will bring the design into mass production and bring the much-anticipated MIX series smartphone to market.

Smartphone enthusiasts and Xiaomi fans alike are eagerly awaiting further updates from the company on this exciting design concept.