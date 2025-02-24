Xiaomi has confirmed that his new car, the Su7 ultrathe fastest electric car in the world, will be presented in Spain during the Mobile World Congress (MWC) of 2025 in Barcelonawhere we will be and tell you everything that happens.

The MWC is considered the most relevant world fair in the entire planet in the mobile communication sector and the Asian company will repeat the same formula he made at last year’s event when Xiaomi Su7 presented.

The Xiaomi Su7 Ultra reaches MWC 2025

From the CNEVPOST they report that the Xiaomi Su7 sold 25,815 units Last December 2024, surpassing even to Tesla Model 3 from Elon Musk, which sold 21,046. Xiaomi’s car came to the market at a price of 215,900 Chinese yuan, which to change are some 28,500 euros And in his first year he has delivered more than 135,000 units. The ULTRA is its most sporty and electric version, so we will see what level of sales it reaches.

This model incorporates three engines, two of them with 578 horses each and an additional V6 engine, achieving a power of 1,548 horses. With this configuration, accelerate 0 to 100 km/h in just 1.97 seconds And it reaches one Maximum speed of 350 km/h On track. Its 93.7 kWh and 897 V battery offers a fast charging system that allows you to recharge it 10 % to 80 % in just 11 minutes.

It has competition brakes that can resist more than 800 degrees and are capable of stop the 100 km/ha 0 car in just 30.8 metersgenerating 2.36 gs in braking. The body is largely composed of carbon fiber, With a total weight of 1,900 kg And, although oriented to circuit performance, this four -door model is also suitable for daily use. Its price of 814,900 yuan (approximately 105,648 euros).

In addition, in its publication of X, Xiaomi refers to the fact that there will be a surprise in his trunk, something he has called as “ultra pack”, but refers to his new mobile, the Xiaomi 15 Ultrawhich will also launch in the Barcelona event that is celebrated from the March 3 to 6, 2025.

