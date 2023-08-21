From today it is available on Amazon Italy the new Xiaomi Redmi Pad SE tablet from €199. The current price is a €20 discount on the official list price and will be available. This is an 11-inch, 128 GB model that you can find at this address or via the box below.

The Xiaomi Redmi Pad SE tablet offers an 11-inch AMOLED screen with FullHD+ resolution and regular refresh rate up to 90Hz (30/48/50/60/90Hz automatic selection). It measures 25.6 x 16.8 x 7.5 cm and weighs only 474 g. The battery is 8,000 mAh and the charging is 10 W. The rear camera is 8 MP f/2.0 and the front one is 5 MP f/2.2. It also has TÜV Rheinland Flicker Free certification for the display which manages the backlighting for a cleaner image and decreases eye strain.

Delivery is expected from August 25, 2023. The discount will be valid until 8 September 2023.