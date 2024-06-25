Xiaomi continues to establish itself as a leading brand in the smartphone market thanks to its wide range of economical but powerful devices. On this occasion, the launch of the Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 Pro+ stands out, a device that combines an iconic photography section and high-end features at a very competitive price.

Available in the virtual store Xiaomi for only $12,999 in its 12GB RAM and 512GB version of storage, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 Pro+ is positioned as an accessible option for those looking for superior performance.

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 Pro+ is a phone that is equipped with a 6.67 inch AMOLED screen and one 2712 x 1220 FHD+ resolution, this device offers vibrant and fluid images thanks to its 120Hz refresh rate. Whether watching movies, enjoying series or playing video games, the screen ensures an immersive, high-definition experience.

One of the highlights of this smartphone is its 200MP main camera, which includes optical image stabilization (OIS) and electronic image stabilization (EIS). This allows for stable, professional-quality captures in any environment. In addition, its 7P professional optical lens improves light collection and reduces ghosting, ensuring sharp and clear photos even in low light conditions.

Inside, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 Pro+ is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7200-Ultra processor, offering superior performance and smooth user experience. With their 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage, Users can store a large number of photos, videos and applications without worrying about space.

Durability and autonomy are other strong points of this device. Equipped with a 5000 mAh battery and 120W turbo charging, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 Pro+ ensures long autonomy, allowing continuous use for days without the need for frequent recharges. In addition, its resistance is guaranteed with IP54 protection against splashes and Corning Gorilla Glass 5, protecting the device in the most demanding conditions.