The Amazon offers today allow us to purchase a Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 Pro 12+512GB. The reported discount compared to the recommended price is 13%. You can find the product at this address or via the box below.
The advised price indicated by Amazon is €449. The current price is the lowest ever for the platform. The product is sold and shipped by Amazon.
Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 Pro features i 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage, in the model on offer. The screen is a 6.67-inch Super QPD at 120 Hz and 1.5K. The battery is 5100 mAh and offers 67W Turbo Charging.
There camera it is 200 MP, with OIS and cutting-edge hardware that promise high-quality images. Customer reviews on Amazon are positive, with an average of 4.3 out of 5.
