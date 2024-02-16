If you are looking for a mid-range cell phone, but at an affordable price, you can opt for the Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 4G which has a 108 MP triple camera, Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 processor, 6.67-inch AMOLED screenand on Amazon Mexico, the 256GB ROM and 8GB RAM option is found in $4,168.00 Mexican pesos. Next, we tell you the characteristics of this smartphone and what the payments would be like if you purchased it on credit.

It is important that you remember that the cost and availability of the product mentioned today, February 16, could change depending on its validity in Amazon Mexico.

In a price comparison, in the Coppel online store, this same cell phone but in green is priced at $5,699 Mexican pesos. So on Amazon Mexico it is cheaper.

Features of the Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 4G

⦿ Screen: 6.67″ FHD+ AMOLED DotDisplay

⦿ Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 CPU: 2X Cortex-A78 @ 2.0GHz; 6X Cortex-A55 @ 1.8GHz GPU: Adreno 619 Bluetooth 5.2 Wi-Fi Protocol: 802.11a/b/g/n/ac

⦿ Camera: 108MP Main Camera (f/1.8) 8MP Ultra-Wide Camera (f/2.2) 2MP Macro Camera (f/2.4) LED flash

⦿ Front camera: 13 MP

⦿ Battery Power Rating: 5000 Milliamp Hours

⦿ Operating system: MIUI 14

⦿ For more information CLICK HERE

How to pay monthly on Amazon Mexico?

In the case of this product, the option that has credit from 3 to 24 with a financing cost, this allows you to purchase eligible products through a monthly payment plan with interest with a card that participates in the program, which you can check at the make your purchase. The Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 costs $4,168.00 Mexican pesos. And with payment in months, we present the total depending on the period you select:

3 months: $4,497.27

6 months: $4,680.66

9 months: $4,868.22

12 months: $5,076.62

18 months: $5,439.24

24 months: $5,868.54

To acquire it click on this link

The shipping cost is free, but if you want it to arrive immediately you can subscribe to Amazon Prime FREE for 30 days and enjoy its multiple benefits.

At Debate.com.mx, we share offers and discounts from various online stores. Some of the links in this post may be part of affiliate programs. None of the products mentioned have been suggested by brands or stores and their inclusion is an exclusive decision of our editorial team. Please note that product prices and availability are subject to change without notice.