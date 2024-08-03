Having become one of the best mobile phone brands, its mid-range list includes: Xiaomi Redmi Note 12S and Xiaomi Redmi Note 11S Not only for its features, but for its temporary discount price. Amazon Mexicowhere you find them with 42% and 55% off respectively. Both for less than $3,500 Mexican pesos and apply for free shipping nationwide and 30 days to make a return at no cost. But, which of these cell phones is the best?

They are relatively cell phones Xiaomi mid-range very similar since the 12S is the successor of the 11S, so their performance is almost on par. Defining which one suits you best will depend on its characteristics and the needs you have as a user but above all, its value for money. Meanwhile he Redmi Note 11S 128GB It is priced at $2,649.00 Mexican pesos buying at CLICK HEREthe Redmi Note 12S comes out in $3,199.00 Mexican pesos taking advantage of the Amazon offer.

It is important to remember that the cost and availability of the product mentioned today, August 3, could change depending on its validity on Amazon Mexico.

Features of the Redmi Note 11S and Redmi Note 12S

Regardless of which Xiaomi you choose, you have to keep in mind that both apply for fast delivery thanks to the subscription of Amazon Prime FREE for 30 days. Plus you can pay 24 months with financing cost or do it with Kueski Pay.

Characteristics Xiaomi Redmi Note 11S Xiaomi Redmi Note 12S $2,649.00 MXN $3,199.00 MXN $5,899.00 MXN $5,499.00 MXN 55% 42% Android 11.0 MIUI 14 Android 13.0 6 GB 8 GB 128 GB 256 GB MediaTek Helio G96 Octa-Core MediaTek Helio, 2.05 GHz 6.43 inches 6.43 inches 1080 x 2400 1080 x 2400 108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP 108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP 13 MP 16 MP 5020mAh 33W 5000 mAh Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, 4G Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, 4G Black Pearl Green

Which is the best Xiaomi to buy?

He Redmi Note 11S is a cheaper option with solid performance and a good camera setup. However, the Redmi Note 12S It offers more storage, higher RAM, and the latest software updates, which may justify the price difference for those looking for a more up-to-date device with higher storage capacity.

Both models offer excellent value for money thanks to the significant discounts offered on Amazon Mexico, facilitating access to high-quality devices at reduced prices.

